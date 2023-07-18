Teladoc, Microsoft to bring generative AI to telehealth

Teladoc is partnering with Microsoft to integrate its artificial intelligence services, which can automate clinical documentation, on the company's telehealth platform.

Specifically, Teladoc will add Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Cognitive Services and the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience to its Teladoc Health Solo platform, according to a July 18 press release.

The new integrations will "automate the creation of clinical documentation during virtual exams," according to Teladoc, with the aim of easing the burden on healthcare staff.