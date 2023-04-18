Teladoc launches new prediabetes program

Telehealth company Teladoc is expanding the availability of its virtual provider-based care with a weight management and prediabetes program.

The new health tools are designed to help Teladoc members lose weight and prevent diabetes. The program includes nutrition logging, coaching, activity tracking, sleep management and mental healthcare, according to an April 18 Teladoc news release.

The new weight management and prediabetes program will be available in the third quarter of 2023.

"There are exciting new options for those living with obesity and at higher risk of developing diabetes, but it is critical we support these individuals in a comprehensive manner and with a highly personalized and clinically appropriate treatment plan," Jason Tibbels, MD, Teladoc Health chief quality officer, said in the release. "The combination of medication management and guidance with a personalized, goal-driven care plan ensures members receive the right care at the right time, getting them back on track."