Senators urge DEA to permanently extend telehealth prescribing flexibilities

Six senators, led by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., have urged the Drug Enforcement Agency to permanently extend flexibilities that allow physicians to prescribe controlled substances via telemedicine without an in-person evaluation.

In a May 4 letter to the DEA and the Biden administration, Mr. Markey said the expanded telehealth flexibilities that were enacted during the public health emergency have increased "opportunities for people to enroll in treatment and remain in treatment longer, and have reduced the risks of overdose." The letter specifically refers to buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder.

Mr. Markey argued that opioid treatment programs are difficult to access, especially for patients in rural and underserved areas.

"Given the opioid epidemic's scope, we must ensure that all opioid use disorder medication treatment options are accessible to everyone, regardless of their geographic location, economic status, or ability," Mr. Markey wrote. "While the DEA's proposed rules take a step forward in permanently incorporating telehealth, they scale back flexibilities that people rely on to access life-saving opioid use disorder medications."

The senators' letter comes shortly after the DEA said it would temporarily extend the public health emergency flexibilities of virtual prescribing beyond May 11, its expiration date.

This allows healthcare providers to prescribe various controlled substances, including Adderall, oxycodone and buprenorphine, as well as Schedule III-V non-narcotic controlled medications, via telehealth without a prior in-person medical evaluation.