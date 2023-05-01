Penn State Health adds respiratory care to virtual ICU

Penn State Health has added respiratory therapy services to its virtual intensive care unit program.

Starting May 1, the Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center and Penn State Health Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center will roll out a respiratory therapy program within its virtual ICU program, according to an April 27 press release from Penn State Health.

The virtual respiratory therapy services will help clinicians care for patients with a range of respiratory conditions, including monitoring oxygen administration and ventilator management.