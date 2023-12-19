OSF looks to educate clinicians on telehealth

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare is launching a telehealth education program as it looks to expand care to patients in rural communities.

The program, called Simulation to Address Rural Telehealth Education Development, is a joint venture between Normal, Ill.-based Illinois State University and OSF. The telehealth platform can run live assessments, consultations, diagnoses, and care creation plans, according to a Dec. 15 OSF news release.

The health system produced videos with trained actors to explain how the platform is used.