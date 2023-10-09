Orlando Health to launch virtual nursing

Orlando (Fla.) Health is expanding its virtual care capabilities by launching AI-powered virtual nursing.

The health system will use ThinkAndor's virtual hospital platform to automate nursing workflows, according to an Oct. 9 news release from Andor Health.

The platform will curate automated triages for patient registration, in-patient nurse engagement and discharge planning.

The platform will also provide assistance to all nurses and can configure EMR-driven signals to automate intervention opportunities, according to the release.