Orlando Health launches virtual clinic at convention center

Orlando (Fla.) Health has launched a virtual care clinic at a local convention center.

The clinic, a partnership with the Visit Orlando tourism bureau, is located at the Orange County Convention Center. It will be staffed by an Orlando Health team member who can help connect visitors to medical providers via a video screen.

"A board-certified physician will assess patients with minor conditions so they can resume their activities at the convention center and enjoy the rest of their visit in Orlando," said Thibaut van Marcke, senior vice president of Orlando Health's southeast region and president of Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, in a May 9 news release.

The physician can virtually evaluate such conditions as cold and flu symptoms, skin rashes, pink eye, insect bites, diarrhea, respiratory infections and sprains. Prescriptions can be sent to a local pharmacy.