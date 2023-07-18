Oregon health system to launch Epic telemedicine platform

Rosie Talaga -

Epic Video Client will replace the previous telemedicine platforms used at Corvallis, Ore.-based Samaritan Health Services starting in August.

The platform will enable physicians to offer video visits, update clinical documentation and review patient medical history within the Epic electronic health records system, according to a July 17 news release from Samaritan Health Services.

It will allow patients to receive reminders about upcoming telemedicine appointments and tips for accessing the services through their MyChart accounts. 

Additionally, it provides the choice to add family members or language interpreters to a telehealth visit, according to the release.

