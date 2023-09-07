National telehealth utilization remains stable

In May and June 2023, national telehealth utilization remained consistent at 5.4 percent of claim lines, although the Midwest experienced a 2.4 percent decrease in utilization, according to FAIR Health's Sept 6 report.

Meanwhile, the ranking of the top five telehealth diagnoses in June shifted slightly from May, although the diagnoses themselves remained the same.

Joint and soft tissue diseases and issues climbed from the fourth spot to the third, swapping places with developmental disorders.

Additionally, in the West, these diagnoses accounted for a slightly higher percentage of claims, rising from 2.2 percent in May to 2.3 percent in June.

Mental health conditions also continued to dominate the top five telehealth diagnoses at both the national and regional levels.

From May to June, these conditions increased in their percentage of claim lines across all areas.