Massachusetts orders insurers to cover telehealth visits during coronavirus pandemic

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on March 15 announced that all payers must cover medically necessary telehealth services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston Business Journal reports.

The mandate is part of Mr. Baker's state of emergency declaration, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continues to increase. As of March 15, 164 people tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 138 cases the day before, according to the report.

Under the mandate, all commercial insurers and the Group Insurance Commission, which provides health insurance for 460,000 state employees, cover all telehealth services and pay the same rates as in-person services.

"By enabling patients to remain at home, rapid treatment delivery can be provided," said Marylou Sudders, who is leading the Massachusetts coronavirus command center, according to the report. "We can adhere to social distancing protocols, we can optimize efficiency and conserve resources."

