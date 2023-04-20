Intermountain launches new NICU telehealth program

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital is launching a new telehealth program that will allow neuro NICU physicians to serve in various other Intermountain hospitals across the state of Utah, Good Things Utah reported April 19.

The new program will allow neurologists at Intermountain Primary Children's to monitor babies from other facilities and recommend treatments to their care teams via telemedicine.

The programs will also use remote EEG technology to monitor babies continuously for potential seizures.