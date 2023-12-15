Corewell leans into telehealth for cancer treatment

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health is leaning into telehealth as it looks to expand its oncology care services, local news outlet Fox17 reported Dec. 15.

The program is designed to promote collaboration between Corewell's genetic and oncology teams through the convenience of remote care. Through a better understanding of a patient's genetic code, Corewell clinicians aim to provide better cancer treatment and prevention.

Caleb Bupp, MD, division chief of genetics at Corewell Health, told Fox17 that the program can improve health equity and expand access to care since "genetic changes don't know a ZIP code."

"From an equity standpoint, we love that folks can access care regardless of where they live," Dr. Bupp said.