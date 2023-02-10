Co-chair of the telehealth caucus on the future of virtual care

U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, co-chair of the Congressional Telehealth Caucus, said after the passing of the telehealth extensions granted by the Omnibus Appropriations bill, he expects Congress to redefine the definition of telehealth to include wearables, Politico reported Feb. 9.

Mr. Schweikert told the news outlet that he expects telehealth would include the usage of smartwatches and wearables that have the ability to monitor individuals' vitals such as temperature and heart rhythm.

"Imagine if I have a smartwatch, and it's watching my temperature and heart rhythm, and it gives me an avatar that looks like whoever my favorite television doctor is. I have a conversation with the avatar saying, 'Can you analyze the data coming off my body? What's wrong with me?' Do you allow it to write the script,'" said Mr. Schweikert. "Just starting to think of that as the future of telehealth is a revolution."

Mr. Schweikert also said he wants the DEA, FDA and CMS to discuss virtual prescribing with telehealth. Right now, according to Mr. Schweikert, all of the organizations have concerns regarding telehealth's prescribing practices, but said he would like organizations to meet to address those concerns so a ruling can be made about the practice.