95% of patients say telehealth is easiest way to get diagnoses

Telemedicine received the highest ratings when 1,000 U.S. patients were asked about the easiest way to obtain a diagnosis.

Software Advice, an information services company, conducted a survey in which 95 percent of participating patients reported telehealth to be the easiest option when seeking a diagnosis. Additionally, 67 percent of the respondents rated the process as "extremely easy," according to an Aug. 22 news release from Software Advice.

Software Advice labels telemedicine as "one of the most valuable tools available" that independent practices could implement in order to compete with the corporate healthcare giants, according to the report.