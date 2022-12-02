White House supply chain leader to leave post

The White House's top supply chain advisor, Sameera Fazili, will depart from her role Dec. 2, according to a Politico report.

Ms. Fazili, the deputy director of the National Economic Council and a deputy assistant to the president, will exit the role as the strain of supply chain disruptions lessen. Since joining the White House in January 2021, Ms. Fazili has led national work to pass the CHIPS and Science Act and fix supply chain issues leading to inflation.

"In no small part because of Sameera's tireless efforts, our supply chains have not only recovered, but our country now has a coherent strategy to build supply chain resilience for the future," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told Politico.

A spokesperson told Politico her ongoing industrial policy work will be covered by two NEC staffers.