Walmart cuts supply chain emissions 6 years ahead of schedule

Walmart has achieved a significant environmental sustainability milestone six years early, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 23.

The retailers' suppliers have removed 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain, a target the company originally aimed to achieve by 2030.

Walmart rolled out the initiative, called Project Gigaton, in 2017. The company invited all of its suppliers to participate, offering them various resources and tools to reduce emissions. Suppliers have focused on improving energy efficiency, redesigning packaging, reducing food waste and optimizing how trucks are loaded, among other measures.

Walmart did not require suppliers to share the cost or financial outcomes of such efforts, though some suppliers have reported lower costs and other improvements, according to Walmart's Chief Sustainability Officer Kathleen McLaughlin.

Walmart plans to expand the project and focus on cutting its own operational emissions to zero by 2040.



