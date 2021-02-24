Walgreens to sell at-home saliva COVID-19 test

An at-home saliva-based PCR COVID-19 test made by Clinical Reference Laboratory will now be available through Walgreens, the retail pharmacy giant said Feb. 24.

The test, which received emergency use authorization from the FDA, will be available through Walgreens Find Care, a digital health platform on Walgreens' mobile app. The test reported 100 percent sensitivity and specificity in its emergency use authorization filing, Walgreens said in a news release.

Consumers can order the test online if they meet one or more clinical guidelines for COVID-19 testing after filling out a questionnaire. After getting the test, consumers register it online, deposit a saliva sample in the collection vial, and drop the sample off at their local FedEx site. Results typically take 24 to 48 hours, Walgreens said.

The tests cost $119 each.

Read Walgreens' full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Biden to sign executive order to strengthen US supply chains

3 reasons COVID-19 vaccines remain in short supply

Vaccines delayed by winter storms to be delivered by midweek, White House says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.