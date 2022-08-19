US to boost monkeypox vaccine supplies: 2 updates

An additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will be available for health departments to order starting Aug. 22, according to White House officials.

"We will make approximately 360,000 vials, or up to 1.8 million more doses, available to states and jurisdictions," Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response atHHS, said Aug. 18. More than 700,000 vials of the vaccine have been shipped nationwide, representing more than 1 million doses currently available for use.

The FDA on Aug. 9 issued an emergency use authorization that allows for a single vial of the vaccine to be split into up to five doses.

More than 14,115 monkeypox cases have been reported in the U.S. as of Aug. 18.

One other vaccine update:

Jynneos vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic has agreed to let Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing in Michigan package 2.5 million vials of its vaccine — a move that will enable faster deliveries, HHS said Aug. 28. Production at the Michigan facility is expected to begin later this year. This marks the first U.S.-based fill and finish line for the Jynneos vaccine, as Bavarian Nordic is based in Denmark. Earlier this week, Bavarian Nordic said it may move to outsourcing production to keep up with global demand.