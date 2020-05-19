Thermo Fisher to supply US with 1 million viral transport tubes a week

Thermo Fisher Scientific has signed a contract to supply the US government with viral transport media to move swabs with COVID-19 test samples to labs.

The Waltham, Mass.-based company said it has ramped up production of viral transport media from 50,000 tubes to 1 million tubes per week.

The company also plans to build a $40 million facility in Lenexa, Kan., dedicated to producing viral transport media. The facility will allow the company to produce more than 8 million tubes per week and will create about 300 new full-time jobs, the company said in a May 18 news release.

Thermo Fisher said it expects the facility to be complete in Q3 of this year.

