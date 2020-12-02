Some states worried about inadequate supplies to give COVID-19 vaccine, GAO says

One-third of states said they are "greatly" or "completely" worried they won't have enough supplies to administer COVID-19 vaccines when they are approved, according to a report released Nov. 30 by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Another 21 states reported they are "moderately" concerned they won't have adequate supplies to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The GAO report urged federal action to meet states' needs for scarce supplies and to increase transparency in COVID-19 testing guidance. And HHS should make sure that the scientific reasons for any changes to testing guidelines are publicized in a timely manner, the report stated.

Shortages of medical supplies persist despite the efforts of HHS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the GAO said. One-third of states have reported a lack of testing supplies, such as rapid point-of-care tests, chemicals and instruments used in testing.

Certain types of personal protective equipment, including nitrile gloves, are also still in short supply, but most states reported they were able to fulfill most requests for PPE.

Find the full report here.

