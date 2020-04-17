Prices for protective gear have jumped more than 1,000%

The price of masks, gloves and other supplies has risen by more than 1,000 percent in some cases due to market forces and price-gouging, according to a report published by the Society for Healthcare Organization Procurement Professionals.

The cost of N95 masks went up from 38 cents to $5.75 each, a 1,513% increase; the cost of exam gloves went from 2 cents to 6 cents, a 300 percent increase; and the cost of isolation gowns went from 25 cents to $5, a 2,000 percent increase.

The organization compiled the data by requesting cost information from more than 4,000 of its clients, according to CNN.

The CEO of Royal Oak, Mich.-based Beaumont Health told CNN that price-gouging for personal protective equipment has made managing the hospital's financial instability even harder.

Governors across the country have discussed creating a multistate consortium that would increase their purchasing power and cut competition between states for critical medical supplies needed during the pandemic, CNN reported.



Read the full report here.

More articles on supply chain:

COVID-19 testing in the US: 6 questions answered

US doubles hospital payments to speed processing of Abbott COVID-19 tests

Create a national distribution system for protective gear, AMA urges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.