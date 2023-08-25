Pests at Texas facility spur medical device, drug recalls

Inmar Supply Chain Solutions issued a voluntary recall Aug. 23 of over-the-counter medical device and drug products stored at a Texas facility that experienced a pest control issue through May and June.

The FDA-regulated products being recalled were stored in pallets at the Arlington, Texas, facility between May 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, according to a recall summary by the FDA.

"The FDA Recalled Products were stored in this facility during a time when there may have been a pest control problem at the facility. In addition, because of recent unusually hot weather, the FDA Recalled Products may have been subjected to temperatures in excess of the storage condition instructions on the product labeling," the recall said, adding there is a potential risk of salmonella contamination.

Inmar hadn't received any adverse events reports related to the recall as of Aug. 23. The specific products affected were not listed, but included food and beverage products, medical devices and drugs.