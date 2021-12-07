Nearly 500K portable bed rails recalled after 2 deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Port Washington, N.Y.-based Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare announced the recall of 496,100 Bed Assist Handle and Bed Assist Rail adult portable bed rails Dec. 6.

The four models included in the recall are: 15064, 15062, RTL15073 and RTL15063-ADJ. They were sold online at Walmart, Amazon and medical supply stores across the U.S. between October 2007 and December 2021.

Another 68,000 units were sold in Canada, and 119 were sold in Mexico.

Two deaths associated with the products occurred in February 2011 and February 2015, and involved a 93-year-old woman at her home in California, and a 92-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Canada, according to the recall notice.