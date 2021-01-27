N95 mask demand will remain high this year, 3M CEO predicts

Mike Roman, CEO and chairman of 3M, told CNBC Jan. 26 that the company expects demand for N95 masks to be strong throughout 2021.

N95 masks are considered the best option to protect against COVID-19, CNBC reports.

"We do expect demand in our N95 respirator masks to be strong as we go through the year. We see the demand, the need, from front-line healthcare workers and first responders. That’s still our priority. We’re focused on delivering to their demand and also to some critical industries that require that N95 protection," Mr. Roman said.

NPR reported Jan. 27 that hospital workers are still being asked to ration and reuse their supplies of N95s. The administration of President Joe Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to prioritize manufacturing of N95 masks and other medical supplies.

Mr. Roman said 3M distributed 2 billion respirator masks around the world last year.



Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

Last-mile delivery issues slowing vaccine rollout

Vaccine supply biggest obstacle to Biden's vaccination plan, CDC director says

Nearly 20% of US counties have no COVID-19 testing sites

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.