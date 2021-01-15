Mount Sinai cancels vaccine appointments after supply shortage

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City canceled five days of COVID-19 vaccine appointments after a supply shortage, 1010 WINS, a New York City radio station, reported.

A spokesperson told the New York Daily News that the hospital canceled vaccine appointments between Jan. 15 and Jan. 19 due to "sudden changes in vaccine supply."

"We will inform our patients when more vaccine supplies become available and reopen vaccination appointments for eligible patients. For anyone with appointments scheduled after Tuesday, we will provide updates as soon as we know more," the spokesperson said.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Mount Sinai Hospital for comment and will update this story accordingly.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned this week that the city could run out of COVID-19 vaccines "in two weeks or so" if it didn't receive a larger supply, 1010 WINS reported.

