Mölnlycke opens $49.8M surgical gloves facility

Medical device company Mölnlycke has opened a $49.8 million factory in Malaysia to increase production of surgical gloves.

Mölnlycke expects to create 400 new jobs at the facility, which is equipped with automated production and packing capabilities, according to a Sept. 20 news release. The facility also aligns with the company's sustainability goals, with operations set to be powered through solar panels.

Mölnlycke is based in Sweden and employs about 8,400 people globally. It supplies many U.S. hospitals and health systems, a spokesperson told Becker's.