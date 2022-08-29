Memorial Health System joins Health Trust for supply chain resiliency

Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HealthTrust for supply chain resiliency under a multiyear group purchasing agreement. HealthTrust will serve as the health network's exclusive group purchasing organization.

"We welcome Memorial Health System, its physicians and staff and are excited to activate our sourcing, analytics and supply chain capabilities to support their goals of reducing costs and improving performance," Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO, said in an Aug. 29 press release.

As a result, Memorial will have access to comprehensive supply chain solutions including spend analytics, custom sourcing, continuing education and clinical integration services.