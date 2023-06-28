Medline's top 3 executives to step down

Medline's CEO, COO and president will leave their roles and join the board of directors in October, the medical supply company said June 28.

Jim Boyle will replace Charlie Mills as CEO, and Jim Pigott will take over the roles of President Andy Mills and COO Jim Abrams. Mr. Boyle and Mr. Pigott currently serve as executive vice presidents.

The transition is "a five-years succession planning process," Medline said. Charlie Mills will become chair of the board, and Andy Mills and Mr. Abrams will step into vice chair roles.