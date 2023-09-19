Medline recalls 320K medical scissors

Medline is voluntarily recalling about 324,000 medical scissors used to cut sutures, bandages, gauze and excess skin around a wound.

The tip protector on the scissors might fall off, which could allow the "sharp tip of the scissors [to] compromise the sterile barrier system by puncturing large and/or small holes that may not be visible to the user," according to the FDA.

The recalled products are the 4.5 inch curved Medline Sterile Iris Scissors that were distributed across the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.