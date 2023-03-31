Medline opens $72M distribution center in Louisiana

Paige Twenter

On March 30, Medline opened its 650,000-square-foot distribution center in Hammond, La., after investing $72 million into the facility, according to a news release shared with Becker's

The medical supply company said it expects the site to handle more than $200 million in orders for healthcare providers every year. It will deploy "thousands of individual products and devices [...] across the continuum of care, such as hospitals, nursing homes, ambulatory surgery centers, hospices and physicians' offices," the release said.

