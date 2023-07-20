Medline Industries distribution center houses New York's largest rooftop solar project

Medline Industries, a private manufacturer and distributor of medical products, is now home to New York's largest rooftop solar project at its Montgomery distribution center, according to a July 20 news release.

The rooftop is made up of more than 17,000 panels and generates 8.5 million kilowatt-hours per year which is enough to power 1,600 homes, according to the release. Medline will be taking 40 percent of the clean energy produced from the solar rooftop and using it to power the facility. The remaining 60 percent will be used to power homes in the surrounding community.

"Medline is unwavering in its commitment to building an environmentally sustainable business by investing in green technologies," Francesca Oliver, vice president of ESG at Medline said in a statement. "The installation of New York's largest rooftop solar project at our Montgomery distribution center exemplifies our dedication to making healthcare more sustainable for providers and their patients in the state."

With the distribution center's switch to solar, Medline's commitment to retaining 344 employees while also creating 266 new jobs, the company was awarded $10 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits by Empire State Development.