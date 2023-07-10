Medical swab supplier to shut down factories

Guilford, Maine-based Puritan Medical Products, a supplier of medical swabs, issued a WARN notice June 28 regarding the closure of its Portland, Tenn., manufacturing plant as well as one in Pittsfield, Maine, according to documents.

The Tennessee plant closure will affect 74 workers, according to the notice. However, the closure of its Pittsfield, Maine, location will affect 254. The company has three manufacturing plants total, according to its website, two of which are based in Pittsfield. It is unclear at this time if just one or both Pittsfield locations will be affected.

"Puritan will provide the affected employees with pay and benefits the employees would have received had they remained employed for sixty days following this notice," the company stated in the documents.

The permanent closures went into effect June 28.

Becker's reached out to Puritan for clarity on what led to these closures and if two or all three manufacturing plants will shut down. This story will be updated should new information be made available.