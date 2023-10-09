Medical devicemaker recalls 108K drug infusion pumps

Paige Twenter -

Smiths Medical, an entity of ICU Medical, is recalling more than 108,000 syringe pumps because a false alarm may sound.

The recall includes 108,816 Medfusion Syringe Pumps that were distributed across the U.S. and Canada, according to an Oct. 6 FDA post. Hospitals use the product to administer fluids and medications. 

"A force sensor in the occlusion detector may drift out of calibration leading to increased occlusion detection times, false occlusion alarms, or a System Failure Alarm," the FDA said, adding that any device could have this issue but many consumer reports involve pumps made before April 2022.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles