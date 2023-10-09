Medical devicemaker recalls 108K drug infusion pumps

Smiths Medical, an entity of ICU Medical, is recalling more than 108,000 syringe pumps because a false alarm may sound.

The recall includes 108,816 Medfusion Syringe Pumps that were distributed across the U.S. and Canada, according to an Oct. 6 FDA post. Hospitals use the product to administer fluids and medications.

"A force sensor in the occlusion detector may drift out of calibration leading to increased occlusion detection times, false occlusion alarms, or a System Failure Alarm," the FDA said, adding that any device could have this issue but many consumer reports involve pumps made before April 2022.