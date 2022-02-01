Medical delivery company signs $16M drone contract 

Spright, a U.S-based medical flight service provider, signed a $16 million drone delivery contract with German drone pioneer Wingcopter in its latest move to establish a drone-based delivery network across the U.S., MobiHealthNews reported Jan. 31.

Spright is a subsidiary of Air Methods, the leading U.S. provider for medical flight services. The collaboration aims to improve healthcare access in rural and underserved U.S. areas. Hundreds of hospitals in 48 states stand to benefit from the drone deliveries, according to MobiHealthNews.