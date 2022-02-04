Legislators urge Biden to invest in global COVID-19 vaccine supply 

A group of congressmen is urging President Joe Biden to invest in a global COVID-19 vaccine supply, Business Standard reported Feb. 4.

A Jan. 23 letter co-authored by Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Judy Chu, D-Calif., Raul Ruiz, D-Calif.; and Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, followed outreach from Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's ambassador to the U.S., according to Business Standard.

The legislators wrote that American leadership is needed to expand access to diagnostic, therapeutic and other healthcare supplies, including oxygen and personal protective equipment.

Another group of lawmakers in a Jan. 14 letter encouraged the administration to use the Defense Production Act to increase global access to vaccines.





