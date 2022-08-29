Lacking funds, White House to stop delivery of free COVID-19 tests

The federal government plans to halt its program that delivers free, at-home COVID-19 tests on Sept. 2 because of dwindling funds, according to reports from CNN and NBC News.

Since the program launched Jan. 19 — during the current omicron surge — the government has delivered hundreds of millions of at-home test kits. But with Congress-approved COVID-19 response budgets drying up, the offer is expected to end in a few days.

"Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests," the nation's COVID-19 site reads.

A senior administration official told NBC News the remaining stockpile of tests could be reserved for late 2022 if Congress doesn't funnel more money into the service.

"We have warned that congressional inaction would force unacceptable tradeoffs and harm our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response — and that the consequences would likely worsen over time," the source told NBC News and CNN.