LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics say turnaround time for COVID-19 test results down to 1-3 days

LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics both said their average turnaround times for COVID-19 diagnostic tests now stand between one and three days.

LabCorp said it has completed over 10 million COVID-19 tests since March and has a capacity of 180,000 per day with plans to increase further. Its average time to deliver results for COVID-19 diagnostic tests is now one to three days, the lab company said Aug. 10.

LabCorp is prioritizing testing for residents and staff of nursing homes in hot-spot states as well as hospitalized patients. All other tests are performed in the order in which they are received.

Quest said its average turnaround time is two to three days as of Aug. 10. It has performed about 11.2 million COVID-19 tests and has a capacity of 150,000 tests per day. Quest said it expects to scale up to 185,000 tests by Labor Day.

Quest said its priority patients have an average turnaround time of under two days, with the majority being under one day.

