How a Massachusetts hospital supply leader spotted fake N95 masks

A supply chain manager at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass., told CBS Boston that after ordering 30,000 3M N95 masks from a third-party vendor, he was able to spot from a shipping box label that the masks were counterfeit.

Barry O'Shaughnessy, a procurement manager at the hospital, told the publication that he went through a third-party vendor to get the masks since he wasn't able to get enough from the hospital's normal suppliers.

He told the New Jersey-based vendor that he wanted to inspect the 3M masks he ordered before paying for them to verify they were real, and the vendor agreed.

When the boxes of masks arrived, Mr. O'Shaughnessy noticed the 3M label was in a different position on the exterior shipping box, CBS Boston reported. A 3M company representative confirmed the masks were counterfeit.

Mr. O'Shaughnessy was able to file a report with 3M, and the Department of Homeland Security seized the masks, according to CBS Boston.

