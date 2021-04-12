Hospitals can stop reusing masks, boost supply, FDA says

The FDA is urging hospitals to transition from crisis capacity measures such as decontaminating and reusing N95 masks, citing an increased domestic supply.

The FDA and CDC said April 9 they believe there are now adequate domestic supplies of masks.

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities should only reuse decontaminated masks when they're unable to obtain an adequate supply. It also recommended hospitals increase their inventory of masks.

"Even if you are unable to obtain the respirator model that you would prefer, the FDA recommends that you obtain and use a new respirator before decontaminating or bioburden- reducing a preferred disposable respirator," the agency stated.

The FDA said it will not revoke emergency use authorization for any supply decontamination systems.



Read the full news release here.

