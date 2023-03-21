Hospital supplies disrupted by COVID-19 will soon replenish, FDA says

The FDA revised its list of medical device shortages spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16 to update more than a dozen products returning to normal supply levels in 2023.

Shortages of radiological devices, general plastic surgery devices, cardiac diagnostic and monitoring products, general intensive care unit and hospital products, testing supplies and equipment for specimen collection, and ventilation-related products are expected to end in a few months, according to the agency.

The 13 products that are predicted to exit the shortage list in mid-2023 are:

1. Laboratory reagents and testing supplies with a JJH code, such as clinical sample concentrators. This shortage is expected to end when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May.

2. Laboratory reagents and testing supplies with a JRC code, including micro pipettes.

3. Laboratory reagents and testing supplies with an LXG code, such as pipette tips.

4. Laboratory reagents and testing supplies with an NSU code, such as instrumentation for clinical multiplex test systems.

5. Laboratory reagents and testing supplies with an OOI code, which includes real time nucleic acid amplification systems.

6. Laboratory reagents and testing supplies with a PPM code, which includes general purpose reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests, such as pipette tips.

7. Laboratory reagents and testing supplies with a QOF code, such as multi-target respiratory specimen nucleic acid tests including SARS-Cov-2 and other microbial agents.

8. Testing supplies and equipment for specimen collection with a GIM code, which includes tubes and vacuum samples with an anticoagulant.

9. Testing supplies and equipment for specimen collection with a JKA product code, which includes tubes, vials, systems, serum separators and blood collection devices.

10. Testing supplies and equipment specimen collection with a KXG code, such as absorbent tipped applicators.

11. Testing supplies and equipment for transport media devices with a JSM code, including transport culture medium.

12. Testing supplies and equipment for transport media devices with an LIO code, which includes microbiological specimen collection and transport devices.

13. Testing supplies and equipment for transport media devices with a QBD code, which includes microbial nucleic acid storage and stabilization devices.

The products expected to return to normal levels are:

1. Cardiac diagnostic and monitoring products with an MVK code, such as wearable automated external defibrillators.

2. Cardiac diagnostic and monitoring products with an MKJ code, including non-wearable, automated external defibrillators.

3. General intensive care unit and hospital products with an NGT code, such as saline and vascular access flushes.