HHS posts state-by-state COVID-19 testing plans for rest of 2020

HHS has posted COVID-19 testing plans for state, local and territorial jurisdictions for the remainder of 2020.

The plans set specific testing targets for each jurisdiction. HHS said to support the testing targets, the government will procure testing supplies that are in short supply, such as swabs and transport media, and distribute them to each jurisdiction.

The CDC distributed $10.3 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act to state, territorial and local jurisdictions for COVID-19 testing, surveillance, contact tracing and related activities in May. Those entities were required to submit a plan for how they would use the funds.

"Testing is not just about overall numbers — it is about making sure we're testing the right people at the right time, and incorporating testing into a comprehensive plan for addressing COVID-19," said Brett Giroir, MD, assistant secretary for health.

The CDC will also work with each state to provide assistance in implementing the plans.

Find the HHS' complete list of testing plans here.

More articles on supply chain:

15 hospitalizations linked to contaminated hand sanitizer

Advocate Aurora closes most COVID-19 testing sites due to supply shortage

Initial COVID-19 vaccine supply not expected to be enough for high-risk populations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.