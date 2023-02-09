Healthcare supply chain group cheers Biden's State of the Union

The Healthcare Supply Chain Association applauded President Joe Biden's recent State of the Union speech for his comments on boosting domestic manufacturing, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

The association, which represents multiple healthcare group purchasing organizations, also praised the president's remarks on ensuring medications are affordable.

"Expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities in all sectors, including healthcare, is essential to public health emergency and natural disaster preparedness efforts," Todd Ebert, CEO and president of HSCA, said. "As the U.S. transitions out of the public health emergency this spring, GPOs will continue to support America's hospitals and healthcare providers by reducing supply costs while ensuring providers have access to the high-quality products and services they need to care for their patients."