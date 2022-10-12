Healthcare Supply Chain Association joins drug shortage initiative

Paige Twenter -

The Healthcare Supply Chain Association is joining the End Drug Shortages Alliance, which represents seven group purchasing organizations. 

Vizient, one of the HSCA's members, created the alliance in November of 2021. Now, the six other GPOs — Children's Hospital Association, HealthTrust, HPS, MMCAP Infuse, Provista and TPC — have joined the fray. 

The End Drug Shortages Alliance aims to solve "one of healthcare's more pressing and enduring issues, drug shortages that disrupt patient care," according to an Oct. 12 HSCA news release.

