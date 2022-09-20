GSK aims to cut carbon emissions from its supply chain

Pharmaceutical company GSK launched a sustainable procurement program Sept. 20 in its efforts to reach net-zero impact on the climate. A big chunk of GSK's carbon emissions, 40 percent, comes from its supply chain, the company said in a news release.

The program requires the 160 medical supply companies the drugmaker works with to reduce waste by 10 percent, switch to renewable power and heat, and reduce carbon emissions.

"Suppliers account for a substantial part of the company's impact on water, waste and biodiversity globally," GSK said. "This means working with supply chains is pivotal to achieving GSK's ambitious environmental goals on net zero carbon and restoring biodiversity."