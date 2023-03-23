FDA clears thinner nitrile gloves made by Ochsner's supply company

The FDA greenlit SafeSource Direct's new nitrile exam gloves that are designed to weigh less "to offer a cost-effective solution" for "low-risk, high-volume environments," the company said March 21.

The product is about 3.5 mils thick, single-use and tailored for medical provider exam rooms, which go through a high volume of gloves, SafeSource Direct said. Its site does not include a price for the new gloves.

"These gloves have FDA clearance and are comfortable, durable, and don't break — which is what our clinicians need," Sandra Kemmerly, MD, system medical director of hospital quality for Ochsner Health, said. "Because they come from SafeSource Direct, we know that these gloves are ethically sourced and locally manufactured."

New Orleans-based Ochsner helped form SafeSource Direct during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the supply company says it could become the largest manufacturer of nitrile gloves in the U.S. in 2023.