DHL to invest $400M in US pharma, supply chain networks

Bonn, Germany-based DHL Supply Chain will invest upward of $400 million to expand its pharmaceutical and medical supply network 27 percent by the end of the year, the company said Feb. 2.

The investment includes six new U.S. sites by the end of 2022, which will all be fully licensed with temperature-controlled spaces that support pharmaceutical storage requirements.

"This latest investment in our life sciences and healthcare sector is testament to our track record and pedigree for delivering unrivaled supply chain expertise to our partners," said Jim Saponaro, president of life sciences and healthcare at DHL Supply Chain North America. "This substantial expansion will only further deepen the connections between our customers and the patients they serve by providing best-in-class end-to-end supply chain solutions."