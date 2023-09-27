COVID vaccine roll-out bumps into supply issues

After a big push from the CDC encouraging everyone older than 12 to get the updated COVID-19 shot this fall, some pharmacies are having difficulties getting the vaccine, NPR reported Sept. 27.

Commercial pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are allowing patients to schedule appointments, but may not necessarily have the supply in, and in those instances they have to cancel patient appointments, according to the outlet.

Some stores have stock and some don't, according to the report. One difference is that pharmacies are no longer getting vaccines from the federal government, instead buying vaccine from their suppliers and wholesalers.

One of the additional challenges patients seeking the latest vaccine have also run up against, is insurance coverage. Some health plans have been slower than others to cover the latest round of the COVID-19 vaccine.