Climate change could further disrupt global supply chain, experts say

As natural disasters become more frequent with climate change, experts say the supply chain crisis could also be exacerbated with increased shortages, delayed deliveries and higher prices, The New York Times reported Sept. 8.

"What we just went through with COVID is a window to what climate could do," Kyle Meng, PhD, an associate professor at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management and the department of economics at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told the Times.

Many unknowns remain surrounding the effect of climate change on global business, but recent events, such as the drought in China, have had "ripple effects" on operations worldwide. Frequent disruptions from Chinese manufacturers have also left experts concerned that many factories are too geographically concentrated.

Climate change's impact has not only been seen in China, however, as the U.S. is seeing more natural disasters as well. An April report from the White House noted that climate change would create more global supply chain disruptions.