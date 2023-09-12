Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals select 5 diverse suppliers for accelerator project

Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland-based University Hospitals have selected five, local medical and supply chain companies with diverse ownership to take part in the health systems' second annual supplier accelerator program, according to a Sept. 12 news release. 

The program, which began in 2022, seeks to support and expand the footprint of local companies across the state that are owned by LGBTQ-identifying individuals, minorities, veterans and women.

At the end of the program, one company receives $10,000 as well as "business coaching, one-on-one access to health system leaders and networking opportunities with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals decision makers and suppliers," according to the release. 

The five Ohio-based companies selected for the 2023 cohort include:

  • BridgePort Group, a supply chain company.

  • Critical Ops, a business modernization company.

  • EduCare Medical Staffing, a medical staffing agency.

  • Hunter International Recruiting, a staffing agency.

  • R.L. Cole Enterprise, a trucking and supply company.

