Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals select 5 diverse suppliers for accelerator project

Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland-based University Hospitals have selected five, local medical and supply chain companies with diverse ownership to take part in the health systems' second annual supplier accelerator program, according to a Sept. 12 news release.

The program, which began in 2022, seeks to support and expand the footprint of local companies across the state that are owned by LGBTQ-identifying individuals, minorities, veterans and women.

At the end of the program, one company receives $10,000 as well as "business coaching, one-on-one access to health system leaders and networking opportunities with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals decision makers and suppliers," according to the release.

The five Ohio-based companies selected for the 2023 cohort include: