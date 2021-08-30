Cardinal recalls 267M prefilled syringes

Cardinal Health has recalled about 267 million prefilled syringes after finding the plunger may pull back and reintroduce air into the syringe, which could cause serious adverse outcomes.

The recall applies to monoject flush prefilled saline syringes distributed between July 2019 and July 2021, the company said Aug. 19. The syringes are intended for use in flushing intravenous tubing systems. They're not used to administer vaccines.

Customers should remove the affected products from their inventory and return them to Cardinal, the company said.

If a clinician is unaware of air being reintroduced into the syringe, air could be inadvertently pushed into blood vessels, which could create an air embolism. An air embolism could cause serious adverse health outcomes or death, Cardinal Health said in a news release.

"Given the limited number of alternative prefilled saline syringe options, combined with ongoing supply, transportation and labor challenges, we anticipate that this recall may contribute to a market disruption of prefilled saline syringes," Cardinal Health said in the news release. "We are actively working to address the disruption and support customers' needs with locating alternative supply and we suggest that clinicians work with their facility to determine alternative fill methods."

Cardinal has received 37 reports of the plunger pulling back, but no injuries were reported as of Aug. 19.

Cardinal declined to provide additional comment to Becker's.

Read the full news release here.